HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is celebrating Dia De Los Muertos by accepting photo submissions from viewers.

Viewers can submit their photos of loved ones to add to our virtual ofrenda. You can send them to share@valleycentral.com and your photos can be featured on air and on our social media.

Graphic by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral

Graphic by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral

Graphic by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral

Graphic by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral

Graphic by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral

Graphic by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral

Once you submit your photos we will email you a user-generated content form to get your written consent to use the photo.

Stay tuned on our social media pages on Facebook CBS 4 News Rio Grande Valley, KVEO, Instagram @nbc23rgv, @cbs4rgv or TikTok @nbc23rgv and back to this post to see your photos featured.