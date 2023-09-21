HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Last week power in the Valle Vista Mall was shut off for more than two days after a letter from the Sun Energy Company stated no payment had been made.

“Wednesday is one of our busiest nights,” Benito Garcia, owner of the Rockin Cue Bar, said. “I mean, we have live music, you know, Thursday picks up in the weekends, of course, you know, so without having electricity and having the close, you know, it really affected us not only the business, but the staff as well.”

Garcia is one of the few business owners renting inside of the decades-old shopping center. He says because they had no electricity they had to purchase a generator to prevent the food at his Rockin Cue Bar from going to waste. Other restaurants were not as fortunate.

“It’s hard to stay consistent with business when you’re having to close unexpectedly, especially in a place like this, you know, and then when people find out, ‘Oh, it’s because their water got turned off, or oh, it’s because the electricity is off.’ You know, it, it hurts us.” Garcia said. “I’ve emailed the owners before I CC’d a bunch of people in emails, and I never get a response back from anybody.”

Richard McCutcheon, a member at Gold Gym, planned on exercising the morning the electricity was turned off.

“Oh, it was silly, of course,” McCutcheon said. “I came to the gym like my normal time. And I was shooed away because there was no power. I think it’s bad for everyone. It’s bad for the community. Definitely bad for business for those businesses that rely upon the mall.”

Signs were placed on doors and windows at Valle Vista Mall by the Sun Energy Company to let people know the lights would be cut.

However, business owners say when they arrived that morning, mall security was taking down the notices. Attorney Ricardo Barrera said businesses could have a case.

“I go so far as to say not only do you have a potential contracts case, breach of contracts that is but you have potential interference with a business contract,” Barrera said.

Because of the conditions of the mall, many businesses say they are planning on relocating.