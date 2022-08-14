VALLEY VIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley View Independent School District is kicking off the school year with their own back to school expo.

The expo will allow parents and guardians to register their children for classes, pick up their school schedule, purchase uniforms, and learn about programs and services. Free school supplies and backpacks will be distributed.

Valley View ISD is offering students and families free fresh fruits and vegetables, free haircuts, free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations, and free health screenings.

The back to school event will be on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Ed Payne Arena, located 2600 N 10th St, in Hidalgo.

Valley View ISD begins their 2022-2023 school year on Aug. 18.