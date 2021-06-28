Valley View ISD announces lone finalist for Superintendent

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — The Valley View ISD Board of Trustees announced Dr. Silvia Ibarra as its finalist for Superintendent of Schools on Monday, according to a press release.

Dr. Ibarra has been serving as the Interim Superintendent for Valley View ISD since February 2021.

Ibarra served as the Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Services at McAllen ISD for five years prior to her current position.

She has held other administrative positions including principal, director, and lead counselor. Dr. Ibarra has earned over 32 years of experience as an educator and has devoted much of her career to early literacy, curriculum, and instructional supervision, and special populations.

Ibarra earned both her bachelor’s degree in English and kinesiology and her master’s in education with a specialization in counseling and guidance from the University of Texas-Pan American. She received her doctorate in education from Northcentral University in Arizona with a specialization in Educational Leadership.

She is passionate about education and believes that education removes barriers, creates opportunities for success, and empowers students to excel.

Dr. Ibarra is eager and excited to work collaboratively with the Valley View ISD community to provide a safe, nurturing environment for all students to learn, grow, and experience success.

“Valley View ISD is a close-knit, family-oriented community with strong values and principles that align to my personal values. I am honored and blessed for the opportunity to serve this community as superintendent of schools,” said Dr. Ibarra.

The search for the Superintendent was conducted by the law firm of O’Hanlon, Demerath & Castillo with Dr. Daniel King and Dr. Abelardo Saavedra. The search included a dozen candidates from across the country and the state of Texas.

“Through the selection process, we involved multiple stakeholders across the community to ensure transparency and a systematic approach that would render the best candidate. This process brought us exceptional candidates, and a lone finalist who is a transformational leader that will guide the revitalization of the educational experience at Valley View ISD,” said Claudia Coronado, Board President.

Valley View ISD entered it’s 21-day waiting period on Friday, June 18, as required by state law.