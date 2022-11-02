McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — TSA agents across the Valley are preparing for a very busy holiday travel season and that means there are different layers of security airline workers are implementing for safe travel.

It can be a hassle having to wait in long lines to pass security checkpoints at the airport. TSA agents say there are many things you want to keep in mind before you fly.

“Main thing, come with time, time is money,” Edith Grimaldo with the TSA McAllen International Airport security said.

For holiday travel, TSA agents have their hands full, airline workers say it’s the busiest time of the year so going through security means paying attention to crucial details.

Technology used helps TSA agents with detecting items that the eye can’t see.

“For TSA, technology is a force multiplier it allows us to be more efficient and more effective,” TSA media spokesperson Patricia Mancha.

“We do have a lot of trainings our systems do help are machines are an asset to our knowledge,” Grimaldo said.

Leaders with the McAllen International Airport say they’ve confiscated several things through security including knives and guns.

“Here at the McAllen International Airport we found a set of firearms already this year it is a high hit now,” Grimaldo said.

“And we don’t want to prevent you from traveling with your firearm but it must be packed in a hard sided container it must be unloaded and it must be declared with the airline,” Mancha said.

Best advice is to come hours earlier than your expected flight and know what’s in your bags.

“Make sure they are the ones knowing what is inside their bags so whenever they come in and declare their items here we see them, and they know exactly what’s in there and they’re not surprised that we are removing something or that they didn’t know that they had something there from previous trips,” Grimaldo said.

Another line of defense are nearby passengers, TSA agents say if you see something say something.

“If they see anything, if we see anything it is very important to let somebody know so we can be very vigilant about what’s going on,” Grimaldo said.

TSA agents say if you do not properly declare your items like firearms with the airport it can cause major delays in the checkpoints causing others to miss their flights.