AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation district office in Pharr will receive $2.5 billion from the Texas Transportation Commission for highways projects for the next 10 years.

The funding is a part of the United Transportation Program’s 10-year plan addressing highway projects, public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail and freight and international trade.

Over the next decade, the the Pharr TxDOT district will use the state funding for engineering work, environmental analysis, right-of-way acquisitions and highway design.

“This investment in our region will help the Rio Grande Valley continue to address our congestion and safety challenges and keep up with the growing infrastructure demands from our increasing population and economic development,” Chairman Terry Canales of the House Committee on Transportation said.

State law requires the Texas Department of Transportation to create a infrastructure program each year to forecast developments statewide.

“I am grateful that the commission has continued to keep their focus on the expanding importance of South Texas,” Canales said.

The $2.5 billion will be allocated to Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, Willacy, Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks and Kenedy counties.