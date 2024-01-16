HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Temperatures across the Rio Grande Valley will remain below freezing with a high of 40 degrees.

Our meteorologists say that while temperatures may be in the 20s they will feel like they are in the 10s due to the wind chill.

Photo of the frozen fountain in the KVEO courtyard on Tuesday morning. Photo taken by Frank Maldonado.

Wednesday morning is forecasted to be even colder than Tuesday by a few degrees. A hard freeze watch remains in effect for the Rio Grande Valley tonight.

North North West winds have been gusting in at 40 mph but will tame down to 20 mph by this afternoon. Motorists are asked to exercise caution on the roadways as a freeze warning is still in effect until noon today.

Residents are strongly encouraged to cover their pipes to protect them from the cold, bring in their pets and either cover or bring in their plants.