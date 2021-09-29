Valley taquerias ranked low among top 100 in Texas

Is taco eating your dream job? There’s a big payday coming for the first Director of Taco Relations (Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A website ranked Texas’ “best” cities for tacos, and the Rio Grande Valley cities fall below the top 40 out of 100.

LawnStarter.com “crunched” ratings for cities that have “wide access to taquerias, National Taco Championships awards, high consumer ratings, and taco festivals.”

The top five cities for tacos are Austin, Round Rock, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston, according to the website.

The highest-ranked RGV city is McAllen at #42, Brownsville followed ranked at #65 with a score of 18.61.

Other 956 cities ranked as between 66 and 99 out of 100:

#66 – Brownsville

#69 – Pharr

#89 – Mission

#92 – Weslaco

#93 – Harlingen

#99 – Edinburg

Hunstville was ranked 100, with a score of 3.09.