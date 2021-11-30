Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “A Touch of Frost”

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Symphony Orchestra presents its annual holiday concert, “A Touch of Frost”.

The VSO’s news release said the performance, under the direction of Maestro Peter Dabrowski, will take place at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

The 75-member symphony will perform holiday classics such as Sleigh Ride, Feliz Navidad, selections from “The Nutcracker,” Handel’s “Messiah,” and Latin favorites “Besame Mucho” and “Conga del Fuego Nuevo.”

For the first time since 2019, the Valley Symphony Chorale will join the Orchestra and will perform several pieces a capella. The concert will be presented without intermission and masks are optional for those who are vaccinated.

“Holiday music is some of the very best music there is,” said Maestro Peter Dabrowski. “We love playing it just as much as our audiences love hearing it, and it is a joy to be celebrating with music once again after Covid.”

The performance will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for “A Touch of Frost” are currently on sale and can be purchased online at www.valleyorchestra.org or by visiting the McAllen Performing Arts Center Box Office, or call (956) 681-3800.