RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Symphony Orchestra is holding auditions for their 2022-2023 season.

The orchestra is accepting registrations for all strings, clarinet, oboe players and chorale singers.

Participants must register in advance and submit a deposit fee of 50 dollars to secure their registration. Audition times will be scheduled by appointment after registration is complete and the deposit is received.

The deposit deadline for orchestra and chorale participants is on Monday, Sept. 5.

The orchestra in-person auditions will be by appointment time on Saturday, Sept. 17 at STC Cooper Center for the Arts, located at 3200 Pecan Blvd, in McAllen.

The chorale can request an audition time with Sean Taylor, Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Choral Studies at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The two requested audition dates for chorale auditions are on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, between 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the UTRGV Performing Arts Center choir room, in Edinburg.

Candidates will play excerpts for their specific instrument plus a solo of their choosing. The excerpts can be found on the Valley Orchestra auditions page.

The 2022-2023 season begins Nov. 4.