MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show is underway in Mercedes and students from across the Rio Grande Valley are preparing to showcase their livestock.

“It’s a lot of work that goes into it but it’s the overall year that builds into it,” said Eva Grace Dennett, FFA Student at Rowe High School. ” It’s not just the week before show.”

Preparing cattle for the live stock show is no easy task for these FFA students. Gabriella Gutierrez is also competing for Rowe High School. She tells ValleyCentral it takes a whole year of preparation.

“To prepare for the show we have to shave them, we have to bathe them, we have to hydrate them with water, and we give them calmers,” Gutierrez said.

Some of the animals being shown in Mercedes include, goats, lambs and rabbits. And while the judges inspect to the animals from head to toe, there can be a rewarding outcome.

“Usually, it can be a money prize, or it can be buckle and it’s nice to have a buckle but overall, it’s more of a greater thing, the experience that you get out of it.” Dennett said.

Juan Rocha Jr. is also competing from the Starr County Vaquero 4-H Club, and says there is more to the competition than just winning.

“It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, it’s about having fun right, going out these trying best, and you get that sense of dopamine, so that’s what I enjoy,” said Rocha.

But in the end Rocha hopes more kids will join these livestock competitions since many valuable life skills are learned.

“Kids learn a lot about responsibility and leadership, so if we have that in Starr County, kids overall are going to be more educated in a sense, so they can teach their kids about 4-H,” Rocha said.