HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— To say hair fashions and makeup trends have changed in the past century would be an understatement. Yet, Valley Beauty Supply has managed to stay in business for 100 years.

So what’s the key to staying successful for so long?

“Working with the next generation and laying down that groundwork and keeping up with the trends and the ever-evolving industry as well,” said sales representative and 5th generation in business Anthony Lopez.

Valley Beauty Supply is a store in Harlingen that is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and it has been run by the same family all those years.

“Gosh, it’s wonderful to reach 100 years in business,” said Terri Lee, co-owner and 4th generation in the family business. “It’s amazing. I know a lot of companies don’t last as long. And I think with the family, being family, and learning from each other, it’s going to keep us going another 100.”

The store opened its doors in 1922 and has since seen many ups and downs, including recessions, a number of wars, and, most recently, the pandemic. Despite all of the challenges, working closely together has allowed the family to continue to serve the Valley.

“We had a secret Santa, and the gifts people were giving each other were so meaningful,” said Matthew Lee, 5th generation in business. “So you can tell that people just care about one another. And they put an effort into everything they do to help one another out. And especially with the close-knit family that we have here. It really takes time and persistence to work on things.”

The family says it’s important to remember that shopping locally not only helps the local economy but also helps a family.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s great, fourth of five generations, and we want to keep this thing going,” said James Lopez Jr., co-owner.

For the last 60 years, Valley Beauty Supply has been located on Harrison Avenue in Harlingen. They were also recently given a proclamation by the city of Harlingen to mark its century in business.