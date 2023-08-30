HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Not taking the necessary time to grieve the loss of a family member or a loved one could lead to a mental health disorder.

For National Grief Awareness Day, several Valley organizations came together to provide resources for those who are in need of help.

“We need to normalize grief,” Enedina Enriquez, licensed clinical social worker and supervisor said.

Valley social workers say loss can come in several different forms such as death, divorce, health, trust or even identity.

“Loss, one it’s inevitable, we’re all going to experience it, but we automatically will begin to grieve a loss,” Enriquez said. “Emotional pain and suffering are real. It hurts. It cuts you deeply it can change your whole persona can change and you can lose your identity in the process.”

Yet, bereavement can take some time.

“It doesn’t last a day… It takes a long time and actually grief changes overtime,” Janet Cupps, Bee First Acara Healthcare-Hospice said.

“Not everybody is there all the time and there are these beautiful things that happen as someone is moving from here to there that lots of people miss,” Martha Heymann, certified end of life doula said.

Heymann works closely with different families and those with terminal illnesses.

She says spending time with someone after the cards, flowers and visits have ended, it’s extremely important because it can reveal heartfelt memories.

“I often tell people when I speak to them that I cried the hardest at the 3rd year anniversary of my late husband’s death because it took me that long to remember these marvelous moments before his last eleven months at MD Cancer Center in Houston,” Heymann said.

Officials say talking about grief needs to be a priority and dealing with feelings or hurt doesn’t make a person weak.

Leaders say other ways to cope with grief include therapy, getting involved with a support group and journaling.