A number of school districts in the Rio Grande Valley are offering pay raises to teachers and staff in hopes the additional money will keep the employees from leaving to other districts.

McAllen Independent School District this week approved a $1,700 pay increase for teachers, librarians and administrative staff. All other employees within the district will receive a three-percent pay raise.

The school board also approved a holiday stipend of $1,500 for all employees in the district.

On Thursday night, the Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees approved its nearly half a billion dollar budget for the upcoming school year.

The operating budget for the 2022-2023 school year totals $477.7 million. The district says it will receive $408 million in state and local revenues and over $59 million from federal programs.

The board approved an eight-percent pay raise for teachers, a two-percent raise for administrative staff and a one-dollar pay increase for para-professionals and classified employees. It also voted to give custodians and food service workers a $500 stipend.

The district will also gave all full-time and part-time employees a $1,500 retention stipend earlier this month.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will also been giving staff more money.

On Tuesday, the school board approved a $500 employee retention stipend.

“We know it’s been a hard year. this is a small way for us to show our staff that we care about them and appreciate their hard work,” said school board president Dominga Vela.

The money will be direct deposited next week.

“We understand that if you want to attract and retain high quality employees, you have to be competitive,” said school board superintendent Mario Salinas.

He said the district’s top priority is making sure employees know they are valued.