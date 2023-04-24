HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Roofers and auto body shops are seeing a boost in business due to heavy storms across the Rio Grande Valley.

Local businesses are working hard to get storm victims lives back to normal.

At Bannworth Park in Mission, early voting has been disrupted due to storm damage from the weekend.

Those working the polls here today for early voting say the only major disruption they’ve dealt with as far as storm damage has been the city workers coming to and from, using their heavy machinery.

The storm did a number on both parks and homes nearby. Roofers have been fielding a lot of calls and have been fixing a lot of roofs.

“We fixed about ten this weekend,” Jesse Salinas of South Texas Roofing said.

Salinas tells ValleyCentral it is costly roof damage in different parts of the Valley.

“They’re working with their insurance to get the problem resolved. But a lot of them are trying to get full roof replacements because half their houses are flying off,” Salinas adds.

Body shops such as one in McAllen are also reporting a lot of calls. They say they have had endless reports of damage from Friday’s hail.

“We’re also getting calls from San Antonio about dentless repairs. If we’re going to need anything, they’ll come down,” Marisella Parales, a McAllen body shop worker said.

They anticipate the work from hail damage will not be ending anytime soon.

“I’m thinking it’s going to continue for months. Like last time we had like for six months,” Parales said.

People who do yardwork in neighborhoods are also dealing with some extra workload with numerous trees or branches downed.

“The branches got knocked down. Will be more work for me,” Sebastian, a yard maintenance worker in Mission said.

The workers tell us they heard reports about storm damage all weekend, and now on Monday, they have to do all the work to clean up and fix up.