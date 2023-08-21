SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As storms make their way to the valley, most residents are excited to finally get some rainwater in their yards.

Due to the unrelenting heat, most yards have patches of grass that have lost color in some cases completely dried out.

Oscar Rivera, a landscaper with Rivera’s Lawn and Landscaping, says the incoming rain will revitalize grass and improve people’s yards.

“We’re going to get coverage; you see a lot of spots. We’re going to get full coverage on the whole grass,” he said.

Rivera said the storms will also help the plants by hydrating them with natural rainfall, instead of water that comes from a sprinkler, which may have more chemicals.

“So, with the rain, we’re going to get that that moisture, the grounds going to be really wet. so, it’s really going to help our grass,” Oscar said.

Valley farmers are not excited about the rain, hoping the tropical system would not make its way to the valley.

John, a farmer who owns over one hundred and thirty acres of cotton across the valley, said his team is in San Benito rushing to harvest the crop, in hopes to prevent a loss in profit from its sale.

“We’re predicting two to three, maybe more inches of rain, so we’re having to pick this cotton early while it’s still green, and the bolts are still not all the way open,” he said.

Wet cotton loses most of its value and can sometimes even damage machinery in the process of its harvest.

That’s why John and his team will continue to harvest the crop before the heavy rain begins.

“Unfortunately, most of it will probably be picked after the rain, which if there’s not a lot of rain, it’s okay. If there is, well it’s going to damage it,” John said.

The crew harvested the cotton all weekend hoping to gather as much as possible.