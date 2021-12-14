Valley residents continue vaccinations one year after release

EDINBURG. Texas (ValleyCentral) – Tuesday marks one year since COVID-19 vaccinations were made available in the United States. While many across the country have gotten the shot the same goes for people here in the valley.

According to the Hidalgo County Health Authority, a little more than 70% of residents have been vaccinated. But health experts say there is still a lot of work to be done.

Residents like Hildebrando Mireles came in to get his booster shot today at DHR Health after getting his first two doses nearly a year ago. Mireles chose to get the vaccine as soon as he could since he did not want to take any risks.

” I got my first two vaccines very early in the process because I did fall under the medical category, I am in the medical field,” Mireles said.

Throughout the last year, some RGV residents to have gotten vaccinated are also frequent travelers. They chose not only to protect themselves but their families as well.

“We’ve been in the last 6 months twice in 6 airports, Ottawa, Toronto, Houston, McAllen, Mexico City visiting family, but we are very careful,” said Maria Ofelia Alvarez. “And I’m thankful I didn’t get it.”

DHR Health is just one of many vaccine clinics across Hidalgo County. Since starting its operation a year ago, the hospital has given out about 270,000 vaccines and those numbers are expected to rise.

“The good news is that in previously hesitant populations, kids which we didn’t have before that seem to be taking up steam and those folks are likely to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Robert Martinez, Chief Medical Officer at DHR Health. “So we are seeing a lot more kids, which is good.”

But Dr. Martinez said there are still many unknowns as new variants emerge.

“I think this is going to end up being a seasonal virus of some sort we don’t know but my anticipation is that it’s going to come around, mutate and come around,” Dr. Martinez said. ” The goal is that drug companies stay ahead of what may becoming.”

The vaccine clinics at DHR Health will continue every Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The clinics will be moving to 5521 Doctors’ Drive starting next week. People looking to get their shot can come in to register during operation hours to get vaccinated.