PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fulfilling effort is now underway to help others to get their fill.

Tackle Hunger is a partnership with ValleyCentral.com, Junior’s Supermarket, and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. This initiative is collecting can goods for families in need of a meal.

If you walk inside any Junior’s Supermarket, you’ll see several signs that say, Tackle Hunger. An initiative they say will have a successful outcome in helping families in the RGV.

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley distributes thousands of pounds of food to over 76,000 families each week.

Omar Rodriguez, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley Director of Grants and Government Donations said hunger in the RGV is a serious issue.

“We’re having a lot of people, especially with inflation, having difficulty not just finding food for their families and for their next meal, but nutritious food as well,” said Rodriguez.

ValleyCentral’s Tackle Hunger program is specifically collecting canned goods at Junior’s Supermarkets across the RGV.

“Soups, peanut butter, any kind of protein, those have a long shelf life. So those are really great foods to concentrate on. So that in case of emergencies, that families will have access to food,” said Rodriguez.

“We do consider ourselves a close-knit community. And so wherever we can help our community and our neighbors, we’re going to go ahead and do it,” said Elizabeth Chavez-Palacios, Junior’s Supermarket public relations director.

Palacios is hopeful that Junior’s customers will come together to help this cause.

“We also believe in treating others the way that we would want to be treated ourselves golden rule. You know, we’re hoping that this will be one of our more successful campaigns,” she added.

If you can’t make it to one of Junior’s locations, donations will be taken at the CBS4/NBC 23 studio in Harlingen.