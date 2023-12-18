BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Abbott’s visit to Brownsville caused controversy as several Valley border advocates came together to protest the signing of two new border security laws.

Near the Mexican consulate Plaza in Brownsville, protesters expressed their concerns about the new border security legislation.

“It’s going to give officers, sheriff and what not the power to take people to the port of entrance and back into Mexico, if they’re expected to be here legally or without the proper documentation,” Joaquin Garcia, Director of Community Organization with LUPE said.

Officials with LUPE say this is going to affect many lives of people who live in the Rio Grande Valley.

“The Valley is not a place of terror, it’s not a place where crime is committed all the time it’s a very nice place to live, to thrive and we wish that the governor and other politicians would invest in our communities and our drainage and public lights. The things that we truly need,” Garcia said.

Valley border advocates say this signing is going to open the door to treating those seeking asylum unfairly.

“These new laws that he’s looking to sign are going to increase racial profiling it’s going to target brown and black people and it’s going to separate families,” Victor Cavazos, Director of the Sidewalk School said.

Members of LULAC released a statement denouncing Abbott’s signature.

“The Texas leadership has wasted precious time and effort they could have used to seek true bilateral solutions. LULAC urges a shift towards a comprehensive economic strategy to address migration issues, emphasizing the need for cooperation rather than divisive state-level actions,” the statement reads.

Advocates encourage the community to speak out and let their voices be heard.