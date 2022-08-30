PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Pharr police department is encouraging citizens to apply for their police department. The PD is currently recruiting new officers and is taking applications until Wednesday.

They are just one of several valley departments looking to increase their staff. Rio grande city is another city also looking for officers.

Jhonny Gonzales, Deputy Chief of the Pharr PD, shared why there might be a decrease in applicants:

“I think it’s just these are the challenges that law enforcement agencies are facing not only in our area, I think throughout the state and the nation. And many of the challenges I think at this time are just the generation as we’re going through a different time different movements where we have some folks either retiring, and other folks are coming in.”

The McAllen and Edinburg police departments are among the other cities around the Rio Grande Valley also recruiting for many positions, so make sure to check with your local PD.

The entry-level written exam will then be given on September 10Th.

“Requirements are having a driver’s license being over the 21 years of age to work for the PD, and then there’s a background investigation that is done, done. Now, that investigation is different depending on the agency that you go with, but more than none, that requires not to have any felony type of record,” said Gonzales.

There are some requirements that may vary depending on the city. The average starting salary in Pharr is $43,000.