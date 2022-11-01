Wings and Rings will soon be serving up boneless wings and more in Rio Grande City. (Courtesy of Wings and Rings)

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Do you want to win free wings for a year?

Wings and Rings, a sports restaurant and bar franchise, is officially coming to Rio Grande City with a new location at 4251 E US Hwy 83. The sports restaurant and bar franchise is opening Monday, Nov. 7.

To celebrate the opening, Wings and Rings will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will also be hosting giveaways the week of its opening. The giveaways include a chance for the first 84 customers in line Monday to receive free wings for a year.

The franchise ownership group behind the opening, Victoria Alvarez and Raul Munoz, are natives of Roma and are thrilled to bring a new offering to this community.

“Roma being my hometown, I definitely knew I wanted a location in Starr County so that families could enjoy a nice eatery without having to travel to McAllen,” Alvarez said.

The launch took several years, but Alvarez was determined, she said.

Alvarez and Munoz own two other Wings and Rings locations in Texas and have recently won Wings and Rings’ Franchisee of the Year award. They are the perfect, community-driven entrepreneurs to introduce the Wings and Rings brand to Rio Grande City, said Danieal Barratt, the senior national local store marketing manager.

The Rio Grande City restaurant — the 12th Wing and Rings location in Texas — is a part of a larger growth strategy for the brand, Barratt said.

But for now, Alvarez is excited about what’s happening in Rio Grande City.

“We want families to experience a nice ambiance, delicious food and, most importantly, we want to be part of the expansion and growth of Starr County,” Alvarez said. “My team is excited to have Wings and Rings in their hometown and we are ready to become part of this amazing community.”