Valley man arrested for continuously sexually abusing teen

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, a 22-year-old man was arraigned in Edinburg for continuously sexually assaulting a now 14-year old.

The man identified as Christopher Marroquin, was arrested in Georgia for his crimes committed in the Rio Grande Valley.

Edinburg Chief of Police Cesar Torres said that on January 24, the 14-year-old victim came forward and made a report with police.

“According to the information we have, this man has been having sexual intercourse with a child… from the age of 10 to the age of 14,” said Chief Torres at a press conference.

Chief Torres said there are no other known victims, however the crime was reported to also been committed in McAllen, and the police department is looking into it to add another count.

On Jan. 26, a warrant for Marroquin’s arrest was obtained. Marroquin was later arrested by Camden County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. Chief Torres said that Marroquin was in Georgia because he works in construction there.

On Monday, Edinburg PD picked up Marroquin at the Jacksonville Florida Airport.

Marroquin was arraigned at the Edinburg Municipal Court with a bond of $150,000, and is facing one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

The crime is a first degree felony in Texas, if convicted Marroquin faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.