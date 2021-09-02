Valley legend Bobby Lackey dies at 83

Credit: Weslaco ISD

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley sports legend Bobby Lackey has died at the age of 83.

Bobby Lackey passed away on September 2, 2021. Lackey was a former athletic member of both the Weslaco Panthers and the University of Texas Longhorns.

Lackey is best known for taking the 1955 football team to the Class 2A state semifinals, earning him First Team All-State honors, according to social media post from Weslaco ISD.

Lackey not only played football but as well as basketball and baseball, winning multiple championships and numerous honors in baseball and basketball where he was named First Team All-State.







Credit: Weslaco ISD

Texas Longhorn star quarterback was the first Longhorn to be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated magazine.

Credit: Weslaco ISD

6-foot-4 Lackey eventually became the starting quarterback, leading the Longhorns in scoring and punting for two seasons and was a daring runner whose passing won several games for the Longhorns, according to his profile on the RGV Sports Hall of Fame.

The multisport star had multiple facilities renamed after him within Weslaco ISD.

In the mid-1970’s Weslaco High School named their gymnasium after Lackey, later renaming the football facility after him in September 2002.

“Weslaco’s favorite son” contributed to the community serving as a member of the city council from 1964 to 1969. As well as becoming a member of the Weslaco ISD School Board from 1968 to 1974.

The Weslaco High School athletic program also honors the top male athlete with the Bobby Lackey Award every year.

Bobby Lackey was inducted into the UT Hall of Honor in 1977, the Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 1990, and the Texas High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.