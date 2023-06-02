HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley International Airport in Harlingen began offering one-way fares tickets to Cancun, starting Thursday, June 1.

According to a news release from Sun Country Airlines, services began today, twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays and will offer one-way fares to Cancun starting at $129.

Additionally, the airline company has also announced its new five routes and two new airports.

The City of Harlingen, has commented on the recent flight travel through its social media.

“We are seeing a trip to Cancun in your future,” the city stated.