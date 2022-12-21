HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley International Airport in Harlingen announced a new seasonal non-stop route to Minneapolis starting next year.

The new Delta Air Lines Non-Stop route will introduce a larger aircraft with 157 seats and three class configurations.

“We would like to take this opportunity to welcome back a long time airline partner to Valley International Airport,” Marv Esterly, the airport’s Aviation Director said.

The seasonal flight will begin service on Feb. 17 and run through May 8 with a pattern of six flights per week.

“We are very excited by Delta’s decision to service the Rio Grande Valley with bigger mainline aircraft and will work closely with our partner to ensure success,” Esterly said.