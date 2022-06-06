HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Sun Country Airlines (SY) will have non-stop flights to Cancun (CUN) out of Valley International Airport (HRL) throughout the summer.

June 1, 2022, was the date of the inaugural non-stop flights between HRL and CUN; these flights will continue until August 13, 2022.

Flights depart from Harlingen on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11:25 a.m. and arrive in Cancun at 1:35 p.m. Return flights depart from Cancun at 8 a.m. and arrive at 10:25 a.m. in Harlingen.

“We are truly excited to now offer nonstop service for the citizens of the Rio Grande Valley to Cancun’s beautiful beach resorts!” stated Marv Esterly, Director of Aviation at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas.

Flights to Cancun start at $89 and can be purchased on Sun County Airlines’ website.