Above average temperatures are expected to continue in our area for the next several days. The heat across the Valley is hot enough today that a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM tonight for Starr County.

Overall for the next several days heat index values, including along the coast, are expected to reach anywhere between 100-110 degrees.





The chances for above average temperatures will last for at least another week across the Valley, all of Texas, and the majority of the nation. The rain chances here at home are very low and are not expected to increase for some time.

Though currents conditions do not put us in an elevated fire risk right now, increasing drought conditions and gusty winds may change that in the future.

Speaking of the gusty winds, if there is one factor that will help alleviate how hot it fells it is the breeze. Wind speed though the rest of the week is expected to range between 15-20 MPH with wind gusts at times over 30 MPH.

In the meantime to help stay cool remember the key heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Try to limit time outdoors or at least limit time in direct sunlight. Wear light colored and loose clothing. Check the back seat of your vehicle before locking to make sure nobody is accidentally left behind.