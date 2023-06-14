HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley health experts are encouraging families to go outside and have fun during summer break but also say there is a safe way to do so.

Using the proper precautions could avoid a trip to the emergency room.

“It’s very important they need sunlight and it’s just fun for them,” Hilda Sifuentes, a Valley grandmother from Donna said.

Sifuentes is making sure her granddaughters are not just inside while they’re out of school.

“They need to run around and exercise and stuff and just not sit with the tablets like that,” Sifuentes said.

Valley health experts say if you decide to take your young, loved ones out in the heat, you must use caution.

“In the Valley, it’s really hot so, if possible, avoid those peak UV times between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. try and do your outdoor activities early in the morning or in the evening as the sun starts going down,” Dr. Jennifer Saenz, a pediatrics specialist from McAllen said.

Saenz says it’s important that kids make sure to use sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks.

She says it’s crucial to keep these steps in mind because many young children may have a hard time communicating how they feel.

“When we start getting to that point ‘Oh man we’re a lot a little too hot we feel short of breath, we’re getting a headache’, kids aren’t able to verbalize that to us today and start getting cranky and irritable and those are a little bit of a clue that we’ve gone a little bit too far,” Saenz said.

One Valley mother says it’s important to prepare during the extreme weather this summer.

“I always make sure I bring water with me if I come outside like today, I brought some water for my son and making sure that he’s always hydrated,” Lidiet Juarez Bustamante said.

If your kids want to play in the water; you must always keep a close eye on them.

“We want to make sure that even if kids know how to swim that parents are arms length away from their kid’s constant supervision,” Saenz said. “Focus on your kids if they’re near the water.”