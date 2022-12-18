COMBES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Valley group of riders, known as The Cowboys, hosted their 25th annual Christmas trail ride and parade Saturday.

The members started the trail at 10:30 a.m. in Combes and made their way up to Willacy County in time for the Christmas parade.

The participants told ValleyCentral they look forward to the event every year.

“We have been doing this for 25 years its a small town,” President of The Cowboys, George Tovar said. “We look forward to doing this for the kids.”

The riders also attended the annual Sebastian Christmas Parade at 4 p.m. in Willacy County.