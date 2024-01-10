HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge cold air mass is going to settle south across the United States, pushing through Texas late Sunday and finally into the Rio Grande Valley starting early Monday.

The cold front will bring on a dramatic crash of temperatures statewide. Temperatures will start out Monday morning near 50 degrees, in the RGV, and fall through the 40’s all afternoon with a gusty north wind.

The coldest time for the Valley will come overnight Tuesday morning between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. when the mercury will drop to 32 degrees and settle down to 30 degrees before popping back up above freezing near lunchtime Tuesday. That will give the Valley at least six to eight hours of freezing, or just below freezing, conditions.

Now is the time to prepare by draining outdoor sprinkler systems, and identifying which outdoor pipes or faucets need to be wrapped up. Also, plan to leave a faucet dripping for the freeze period. Secure any delicate plants with covers and be sure to have a warm place for your pets.

Temperatures should begin to rebound slowly. Overnight readings will bottom out around 35 degrees (above freezing) overnight into Wednesday morning and improve from there.