RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley organizations are sharing holiday joy with families by distributing hundreds of thousands of toys and warm items to people in need.

Here are some organizations participating in toy distributions across the RGV.

Valley Baptist – Brownsville

The Brownsville hospital delivered Christmas gifts to area nursing home residents throughout the area during their “Senior Santa” event.

Valley Baptist delivered nearly 600 gifts to seniors living at assisted living facilities to make the holidays brighter.

DHR Health

DHR Health welcomed Santa via airlift helicopter to visit children and patients at the hospital.

During this event, Santa delivered gifts to DHR Health along with South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital.

Port Isabel Toy Drive and Festival

The Port Isabel Police Department has collected enough toys to distribute two gifts to each child attending their annual Christmas toy drive.

The drive also includes raffles for families to win televisions and $500 worth of gift cards.

PSJA ISD Holiday Toy Drive

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District transportation department staff hosted this year’s toy drive aimed at benefiting students during the holiday season.

Over 600 toys have been distributed during this 4th annual posada event.