MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Valley natives are expected to appear in court Thursday for their involvement in a physical therapy fraud scheme.

Ricardo Cano, a 46-year-old from McAllen and Rosita Cano Meeks, a 56-year-old from Edinburg have been charged with health care fraud and money laundering after defrauding a federal worker’s compensation program.

According to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Cano and Meeks operated several clinics around the state under the name Texas Federal Wellness Center.

The duo caused clinics to submit patient checkout times on medical records while submitting inflated claims for therapy, fictional medical visits, excessive therapy and fraudulent durable medical equipment.

Between 2014 and 2019, Cano and Meeks billed more than $80 million to the Department of Labor’s Office of Worker’s Compensation Program for physical therapy services provided to injured federal employees.

During this time, Meeks was in charge of, and oversaw, the fraudulent billing.

Cano coordinated with another physician to obstruct a Texas Medical Board inquiry into a complaint about Cano’s role in operating the clinics and submitting false corporate records, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Cano transferred approximately $43 million from the Texas Federal Wellness Center clinics to various bank accounts in Cano’s name or in the name of clinics Cano controlled.

The charges also show Cano is not a physician and instructed employees to refer to him as Dr. Cano.

Meeks and Cano face up to 10 years in prison with 18 counts of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and 10 counts of health care fraud.

Cano is also charged with seven counts of money laundering and faces up to an additional 10 years for each conviction of money laundering.