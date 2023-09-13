HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC23 interviewed Mario Ybarra Jr. executive director of the documentary film “Operation Tin Man,” a true story of his life as a Gold Star family.

Ybarra said the aim of the film is to bring awareness to the unique emotional struggle of Gold Star families. Gold Star families are the surviving relatives of fallen American heroes who have died and served our country.

His film was exclusively shot in the Rio Grande Valley and tells his personal narrative and story of sacrifice, survival and healing. Ybarra said his father died while fighting in Vietnam.

As a result of recent submissions, the film has been gaining momentum in the film festival circuit and is due to make its first public debut in the Valley this month during the South Texas International Film Festival.

To date, “Operation Tin Man” has received six film festival selection notifications and has been nominated for two awards.