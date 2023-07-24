EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cinnaholic Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls will hold its grand opening in Edinburg this week.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, July 28 at the new Cinnaholic bakery located at 1715 W Trenton Road, Suite 111 at the Trenton Drive Plaza.

Cinnaholic are known for their plant-based, vegan and allergen friendly cinnamon rolls and treats.

“We are so excited to introduce some Cinnful treats to the Rio Grande Valley,” said Jessica Pederson, owner of the franchise. “There’s something for everyone, and it’s all plant-based and allergen-friendly so anyone can enjoy.”

Pederson and her husband Shane were both health professionals before fulfilling a dream of opening a bakery in their hometown.