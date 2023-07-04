WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an annual tradition in the Rio Grande Valley, the first bale of cotton harvested winner has been announced.

Wesley Vanderpool of Alamo had the first bale of cotton this year. Its harvest date was Tuesday June 20th.

The first bale harvested symbolizes the start of the cotton harvest. Cotton has a rich history in Willacy County and much of the Valley.

“During the Civil War, the cotton was grown mostly in east Texas and back in 1800s. And then during the Civil War, cotton was actually shipped from rail through, to along the coast and then bought by oxcart down to the Rio Grande Valley so it can be transported across the river and smuggled loaded on ships out Tamaulipas to avoid the union blockades,” Dr. Webb Wallace, a Rio Grande Valley agronomist said.

The crop has been a part of the Valley economy ever since.

Families in Willacy County have grown the crop passing it down to different generations.

“There’s a lot of long-time families, been here a lot longer than I have. You have the Stones who are on a lot of land. The Funks that that were longtime farmers and landowners. You go Penningtons, Zdanskys, Wildes,” Wallace said.

Families often using the same facilities such as a decades old warehouse in Sebastian.

For generations, this community has been effected by whether or not you have a good or a bad cotton harvest. The economic effects of cotton are spread throughout a community.

“Cotton is a little bit different than some other crops because it spreads more money through the community. There’s more inputs, there’s more spraying, there’s more chemicals sold. There’s the custom harvesters that make money on the custom harvesters and of course the gins,” Wallace said.

With cotton harvesting season underway, the community should know the season is predicted to be better than average.

“We started off with a heatwave this year that really kind of burned up a lot of cotton. We had low moisture, then we had almost a month and a half of rain where everything just got really wet,” Sam Simmons, Harlingen Cotton Committee Chair said.

Simmons added that cotton growers are irrigating as quickly as they can.