HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department began vaccinating “high-risk” individuals on Wednesday.

Hidalgo County met with officials from other Rio Grande Valley counties after receiving 500 vials from the Texas Department of Sate Health Services. The counties worked to coordinate the allocation of the vaccines, a release from Hidalgo County stated.

The vaccination began as a “preventative effort” as there are still no confirmed monkeypox cases in Hidalgo County.

Cameron County reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox in a news release on Tuesday.

According to the release, the 500 vials would provide 2,500 doses of the vaccine in Hidalgo County. With each patient requiring two shots, the vaccine would be available to 1,250 high risk patients.

A percentage of the vaccines received was shared with Westbrook Clinics in McAllen and Harlingen to target high risk populations.

The vaccine is not yet open to the public, the release stated.