HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As several Valley cities prepare to host jobs fairs this month, job seekers will have double the opportunity to land a job.

Edinburg, Harlingen and Raymondville will host job fairs in March.

Edinburg

The City of Edinburg is hosting a fair for job seekers interested in working for the city.

According to a press release from the City of Edinburg, directors from each city department will be on hand to conduct preliminary interviews for immediate openings.

The job fair will be fully focused on city positions.

The free event will take place at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, March 10, at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library located on 1906 S. Closner Blvd.

The city encourages applicants to bring their resumes.

Harlingen

The City of Harlingen is hosting a job fair for people interested in a part-time summer job with the Harlingen Parks and Recreation.

Job positions include track coaches, lifeguards and playground leader.

The job fair will begin at 1 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, at the Harlingen Community Center, located on 201 E. Madison Ave.

Raymondville

The Raymondville Independent School District is hosting a job fair for potential employees interested to work in education.

The job fair will focus on school-based jobs such as substitute teachers, food service, paraprofessionals, custodians bus drivers, maintenance and vehicle mechanic.

The event will start at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, at Workforce Solutions located on 700 FM 3168 in Raymondville.