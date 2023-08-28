RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Temperatures soared across the Valley today with highs pushing well past 100 degrees Fahrenheit along a majority of the Valley.

McAllen saw the daily record broken with 106 degrees Fahrenheit, that beats the old record last set in 2018. The normal high for this day in McAllen is 98 degrees Fahrenheit.

The big news come from Brownsville which hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit in the mid-afternoon.

One hundred and six degrees shatters the old record of 101 degrees Fahrenheit, but it also ties the all-time hottest temperature ever recorded for Brownville back in 1984.

The normal high for Brownsville is 95 degrees Fahrenheit on this day.

Harlingen did not break a record but did manage a high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

A combination of sunshine and sinking air led to the days extreme heat.