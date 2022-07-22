RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several cities across the Rio Grande Valley are asking residents to conserve water.

Mission: The city of Mission asked residents on Wednesday to conserve water as part of their drought contingency plan. Residents are being asked to not water their lawns on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

Roma: The city of Roma announced on Thursday they will also ask residents to conserve water. Residents are asked to limit irrigation and car washing to before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m. based on your address.

Those with even numbered addressed can water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those with odd numbered addresses are asked to water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Laguna Vista: Laguna Vista initiated stage 3 of their water conservation plan. Customers are required to conserve water by adhering to several restrictions, including: watering lawns will only be permitted from 7:00 p.m. to 7 a.m. on designated days:

Mondays and Thursdays for Laguna Heights and Laguna Vista. Tuesday and Friday for South Padre Island. Wednesday and Saturday for Port Isabel.