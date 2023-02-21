RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The start of this year’s season of Lent begins tomorrow on Ash Wednesday.

The holy day of celebration marks the beginning of a 46-day countdown towards Easter.

Every Catholic church in the Rio Grande Valley will have Mass and distribution of ashes on Ash Wednesday, according to Brenda Nettles Riojas, Diocesan Relations Director for the the Diocese of Brownsville. Services will also be held at a number of protestant churches as well.

Riojas told ValleyCentral of four distinguished locations that will be offering mass and distribution of ashes.

The Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle will have Ash Wednesday Masses beginning at 7 a.m., followed by four services throughout the day.

– 7:00 a.m. Spanish

– 9:30 a.m. English

– 11:30 a.m. Bilingual

– 5:30 p.m. Bilingual

– 7:00 p.m. Spanish

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will be offering mass and distribution of ashes at both Edinburg and Brownsville campuses.

The Edinburg campus mass will begin at 12:30 p.m., at the Plains Capital Bank Theater located in the Student Union.

The Brownsville campus mass will begin at 12:30 p.m., at the lecture hall located in the Science, Engineering and Technology building.

Bishop Daniel E. Flores will celebrate mass at the Brownsville campus and at 7 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral.