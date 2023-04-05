HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cherish Danae is a choir teacher at Veterans Memorial High School in Mission who is set to record an EP of her own music with a producer in Boston.

Danae did some crowdfunding to help pay for the recording. She found a recording studio called Plaid Dog Recording, which also helps artists with crowdfunding and projects like these.

She said she is fully funded and hopes her latest project will be released in the summer.

When it comes to inspiration, Danae said she gets it from stories. She jokes she hasn’t experienced many things in her life, as it is a calm one. But she said this EP will have some personal material which is a first.

Two of her songs were inspired by the Twilight Saga and gained recognition from the Twilight community and by author Stephenie Meyer.

“I wrote them back in 2020, during the quarantine and everyone was kind of going through that, but there was a big creative spark,” she said.

Danae has a song called “Echo” that was released in 2021 and is hoping to get in the next Hunger Games movie “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” set for release in November.

“I’m kind of campaigning so if you see my posts on Instagram, promoting my song, “Echo”, please tag Lions Gate or the Hunger Games. I’m really trying to reach their team with that,” she said. “It’s a huge dream of mine, I’ve actually been able to reach the lead actor of the film, he sent me a message on Instagram and said that he listened to the song almost daily. He had it on the playlist to help them get into character. But it really is word of mouth that does the best.”

Danae has advice for anyone young or old about following their passion.

“It’s never too late, it’s never too late to get into it and just follow what your passions are, with a song with where you find your inspiration, if it’s from nature, if it’s from stories, if it’s just coming up with things out of your own mind, all your creativity is valued and you should be pursuing it.”