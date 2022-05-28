BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley chaplains and officials traveled to Uvalde this week to provide support to the community.

On Tuesday, a mass shooting in Uvalde claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Across the state and city of Uvalde, many continue to gather as they grieve those loss.

On Friday, Brownsville PD chaplains traveled to Uvalde, according to Brownsville PD.

Brownsville PD chaplains hope to bring support to a grieving community.

During these tough times it takes a nation to heal and the Brownsville Police Department will continue to support Uvalde. Brownsville PD

The chaplains also met up with emergency communications personnel from the Pharr Police Department and Edinburg Police Department as they traveled to Uvalde.

Photo Courtesy: Brownsville PD