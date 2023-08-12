Luis Palacios Jr. in 2005, when he was booked at the Hidalgo County jail. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.)

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local businessman pleaded not guilty to selling “adulterated food and misbranded drugs” on Monday.

Luis Palacios Jr., 46, of Edinburg — who owns The Shack, a store that sells fitness supplements and shakes — is charged with violating the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

“From July 2018 to September 2020, you sold, at Retail Store 1, adulterated food and misbranded drugs,” U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker said during a hearing in July, when he summarized the indictment against Palacios.

Attorney Sergio J. Sanchez of McAllen, who represents Palacios, said his client cooperated with the government.

Manufacturers constantly invent new fitness supplements, Sanchez said. Sometimes the supplements run afoul of U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations.

Luis Palacios Jr. owns The Shack, a store that sells fitness supplements and shakes. (Photo by Dave Hendricks / CBS 4 News)

“They may outlaw a particular substance,” Sanchez said. “And newly created formulas come out that are right at the edge of that new law.”

What, exactly, a fitness supplement contains may not always be clear.

“And so, the issue in a case like this is intent and knowledge,” Sanchez said. “And there are a lot of substances that are in ingredients in these products that are sold.”

Few details about the case against Palacios are public.

The indictment against Palacios isn’t available in PACER, a computer system that allows the public to access federal court records. The charges against Palacios aren’t listed on the docket. And the case against Palacios is being handled by federal prosecutors in Houston, not McAllen.

CBS 4 News pieced together information about the case by requesting audio recordings of federal court hearings.

Hacker, the magistrate judge, summarized the indictment on July 13, when Palacios made his initial appearance in federal court.

“It goes through some extensive background,” Hacker said, according to an audio recording of the hearing released by the clerk’s office. “I’ll hit the high points for you.”

The indictment, which is dated June 29, 2023, described Palacios as the owner of “Retail Store 1.”

“They’re saying your store is a limited liability company and supplement retail location owned and operated by you in the Southern District of Texas, including Hidalgo County,” Hacker said.

The charges against Palacios involve Ostarine, DMAA and DMHA, substances that are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Ostarine is the trademarked name for a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) that is not approved for human use or consumption in the U.S., or in any other country,” according to information published by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which regulates the use of drugs in sports.

DMAA and DMHA are stimulants found in some workout and weight loss products.

“DMAA is not a dietary ingredient,” according to information published by the Food and Drug Administration, “and DMAA-containing products marketed as dietary supplements are illegal and their marketing violates the law.”

The Food and Drug Administration published similar warnings about DMHA.

Palacios is accused of marketing and selling products that contained Ostarine, DMAA and DMHA.

“It says your products, this Ostarine MK-2866, was a product manufactured by someone under the label name Jintro Pharmaceuticals,” Hacker said.

The product was designed to increase muscle mass, Hacker said, which made it a drug under the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

In an attempt to avoid government scrutiny, “someone caused the words ‘research product’ or ‘research product facts’ to be placed on the MK-2866’s label,” Hacker said.

The indictment also focused on “BDE Energy,” which Hacker described as a pre-workout product.

“BDE Energy was a product manufactured by someone under the label name ‘Longevity,’ a product line owned, marketed and sold by you,” Hacker said, reading from the indictment. “BDE was a pre-workout product consumed to provide energy,” which made it a food under the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

BDE Energy was “labeled to contain” both DMAA and DMHA.

“And, in an attempt to avoid government scrutiny, it says the product label stated it was a research product and not a dietary supplement,” Hacker said.

The case against Palacios is linked to Science Production Products, a company based in Texas.

Palacios paid nearly $134,000 to Science Production Products from July 2018 to September 2020, Hacker said, reading from the indictment.

Robert Lance Schuffert of Alabama, a man affiliated with Science Production Products, struck a deal with prosecutors in February 2022.

“Schuffert admitted SPP smuggled Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) into the United States, such as Ostarine from China,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas. “He also admitted the company caused SARMs to become misbranded drugs and sold them to workout supplement brick-and-mortar retailers throughout the United States. This included a retailer located in McAllen.”

Palacios is charged with conspiracy to smuggle goods into the United States, causing a drug to be misbranded after shipment in interstate commerce and causing a food to be adulterated after its shipment in interstate commerce.

The case is tentatively set for trial in October.