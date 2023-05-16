LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Debris, downed power lines, and homes destroyed are just some of the many things you can find in Laguna Heights, Port Isabel, and surrounding areas due to the weekend tornado.

Shelter is a major need for many families but there are nonprofits and Valley businesses stepping in to help.

“It’s a big issue that they don’t have anything at all so everything is welcomed,”with The Salvation Army of Cameron-Willacy Counties, Major Kelly Durant said.

The weekend EF-1 tornado has caused many Valley families to start over.

“So a lot of people are hurting too so we’re pulling them on the side and talking with them counseling them and helping them all we can in that regard too,” Durant said.

Members with The Salvation Army have been serving several lunches. The nonprofit said families are needing tarps, help with cleanup efforts, but most importantly shelter.

“The biggest need is housing, where are these folks going to live, because we have been able to help them one week in the hotels but after that they’re going to need a place to live,” Durant said.

Yet, Valley businesses are stepping in to help.

“We have tiny homes and cottages and cabins here as well we have 10 of them here that are available, we’re literally going to work with those folks and those families no matter what, to get them another safe haven until they can fix and work out the details kinda putting they’re lives back together,” Director of Jet Stream Communities Texas Tre Williams said.

Administrators with Tropical Trails RV Resort in Brownsville are opening their 164-acre property for storm victims.

Leaders say they have tiny homes and RV sites available for discounted prices or even for free depending on the severity of the destruction families are facing.

“We’re willing to work with the families period we’ll work with them giving them some free night stays in the mist of a reservation whatever we need to do to try and help those families and especially those with children,” Williams said.

“So, anyone that has a place for someone them to get started again in life because they’re starting with nothing they need everything especially those with children,” Durant said.

Workers with the RV park say the goal is to help the community get back on their feet.

“Our thing is about the guest experience right, so with that guest experience serve people and sometimes in serving people you have to give to folks when they find out that they are in a particular need to help them along the way,” Williams said.