DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Annie Leal, from McAllen, won the grand prize for her “I Love Chamoy” product at H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition.

Each year, H-E-B Quest for Texas Best reviews samples of Texas-made food, beverages and general merchandise from small business creators across the state.

The competition, which first launched in 2014, allows small businesses to be considered to have their product displayed on shelves in H-E-B locations across Texas.

This year, more than 500 small businesses submitted their products to H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition.

A panel of judges selected by H-E-B, determined the four winning products at the final judging round in Dallas.

“We are thrilled to shine light on these five outstanding businesses and their Texan-made products that will add to the diversity of products on our shelves and to our roster of small, local and diverse suppliers,” said James Harris, H-E-B’s Senior Director, Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity.

According to H-E-B’s competition finalist webpage, Leal began making chamoy when her dad was diagnosed with diabetes and could no longer enjoy the Mexican candy.

Leal’s mission is to make chamoy more accessible to people with different dietary needs. After experimenting with recipes and ingredients, she was able to perfect her chamoy.