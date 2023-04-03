HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With an increase in traffic due to Holy Week or Semana Santa, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations Hidalgo Port of Entry will soon begin to process larger volumes of international travelers to the United States through the Pharr, Hidalgo, and Anzalduas International Bridges.

“CBP officers and agriculture specialists are preparing for the wave of Holy Week holiday passenger vehicle and bus traffic,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. “We strongly encourage travelers to utilize the CBP One app to obtain tourist permits and pay for them in advance.”

The bridge, will allocate additional personnel and increase the overall I-94 processing stations to expedite travel permit applications. Tourists can take advantage of the CBP One™ app which is a single portal for CBP mobile applications and services. Tourists can apply for and pay for their I-94 travel permits. I-94 travel permits are no longer printed and can be retrieved electronically from the app.

Travelers are encouraged to have their entry documents in hand as they approach primary inspection booths.

Be ready to declare all agricultural items to avoid any potential delays or fines due to travelers bringing prohibited/restricted agricultural items.

CBP also urges travelers to declare any liquor or money in excess of $10,000.