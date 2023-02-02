HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The top administrator of Valley Baptist Health Systems and the Valley Baptist Medical Center will soon retire.

CEO Manny Vela has amassed 19 years of service within the healthcare organization, according to the VBHS’s office of communications.

“After much thought, I have made the decision to formally retire from healthcare and as Chief Executive Officer for Valley Baptist Health System & Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen effective April 30, 2023,” Vela said.

In a short statement, Vela said his decision — a difficult one — is made easier because of VBMC’s leadership.

“This has been one of the most difficult professional decisions that I have ever made…,” Vela said. “However, the decision is made much easier knowing that Valley Baptist is already in the most capable hands.”

Vela also reflected on “victories and challenges over the last 19 years.”

“[The] one thing that is most clear to me is the fact that the foundation and fabric of this amazing organization remains solidly committed to the health and well-being of our communities – this has seen Valley Baptist through the last one hundred years and will continue to drive Valley Baptist in the future,” he said.