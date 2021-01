Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Welcome to the world Kasley!

The first baby born in 2021 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in the city of Harlingen was a girl, and came at 9:56 a.m. to mom Kazzadie Martinez.

Kasley weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces. She was delivered by the same doctor that delivered her mom Kazzadie.

Kasley will also have a big brother!