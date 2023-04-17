RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Health System is working to raise awareness during Donate Life Month.

The need for organs is year-round but during the month of April, VBHS says the need for organ donations reaches its peak.

“Organ donation means life. By donating our organs, we are helping others to live a better quality of life,” said Lydia Touchet, patient safety officer at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville. “It is helping our families and neighbors to live without having to be hooked up to a dialysis machine for the rest of their lives. It means those in our community may live to see their children and grandchildren. When we donate, we enhance someone else’s life.”

According to the Health Resources & Services Administration, more than 116,000 men, women, and children are currently on the national organ transplant list.

This is an increase of nearly 10,000 in less than six months.

As the waiting list grows, one person is added every nine minutes and for some, help doesn’t come soon enough, with 17 people dying each day while waiting for a transplant.

Nearly 12,000 people on the transplant waiting list are from Texas.

“We are excited about the progress en nuestra comunidad, our community, especially in the Rio Grande Valley where the need is the greatest,” said Clara Guerrero, director of communications at Texas Organ Sharing Alliance. “We are thankful for partners like Valley Baptist and its staff for their continued support and collaboration to save lives through the power of organ donation.”

For more information on how to register as an organ donor, visit the Donate Life Texas Registry.