BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist in Brownsville will host a memorial stair climb to provide staff and residents with the opportunity to honor and reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

The stair climb is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Valley Baptist-Brownsville Professional Tower South Staircase.

Valley Baptist aims to honor and remember the New York Fire Department firefighters who responded to the attack on that September day, a release from the hospital stated.

Every participant will pay tribute to the fallen by climbing the stairs. The Brownsville Fire Department will be in attendance.

The hospital will ensure that each of the 343 firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives on 9/11 is honored.